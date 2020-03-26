Use These Audience Metrics to Create More Engaging Content

Creating powerful, engaging content can sometimes feel like a thankless job. When you’re doing it right, it’s a lot of work. And no matter what, there will always be a segment of your audience that will try to tear you down.

Managing feedback is a two-step process. The first part? Reminding yourself that even if these critics are right, they’re still reading your content. The second step is listening to audience feedback and framing it as an opportunity to create better content.

The ways in which your audience interacts with your content can provide insights that spark creativity and ideas for how to make it better.

Understanding website engagement metrics

One great method for understanding whether or not your content is resonating with your target audience is to measure and interpret engagement metrics, including bounce rate, time on page, comments, and social reactions.

Your bounce rate represents the percentage of people who look at only one page of your website before leaving. A high bounce rate is often an indication that the content fell short of expectations.

Time on page is also an important indicator as the more time someone spends on your website, the better. CoSchedule Blog suggests that one way to increase a low time-on-page metric is by changing up your blog formatting to keep people scrolling. The bucket brigades copywriting technique, as suggested by Copyhackers, may also prove useful.

Comments are the other primary metric you want to be aware of because if you’re getting a lot of them, it’s a sign that many people felt strongly enough about your content that they took the time to respond to it. Besides creating genuinely thought-provoking content, the best way to prompt comments is to pose a question or add a call to action at the end of the article.

Creating more engaging content

By digging into the engagement metrics around your content, you can establish patterns about what’s resonating with your audience — and what isn’t.

With a good understanding of what your audience likes and doesn’t, the most impactful thing you can do is rework some of your old content to incorporate the factors that made your more engaging content succeed.

Another way to increase content engagement is to challenge yourself to cultivate a unique brand voice. After all, there is only one you. By being true to yourself, you will not only be compelling — you will stand out from the crowd.

If things were going great and suddenly you’re finding yourself in a lull, it could be time to change your social media strategy. This doesn’t necessarily mean that you have to constantly churn out new content. Instead, the marketing advisors at Stepps suggest repurposing what you already have in unique ways and across different mediums, like adapting a blog post into a video.

Thinking along the same lines, Buffer suggests tweeting out different title possibilities as social copy. This can also help you determine which titles are the most engaging.

Audience metrics for more engaging content

Maintaining a blog and social media channels is hard work. With all the effort you put into that work, you want to know that someone appreciates your efforts.

By consistently measuring relevant engagement metrics and tweaking your content accordingly, you’ll find it easier to connect with your audience and grow your following.