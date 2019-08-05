Move from Blogger to WordPress.com: A Beginner’s Guide

If you want to move from Blogger to WordPress.com, we’re happy to let you know that the process is much simpler than it might seem.

Here’s a step-by-step guide that makes the transition to WordPress.com as smooth as possible.

Why you should consider moving from Blogger to WordPress.com

Blogger is a great platform for users who are just getting started and want to build their first blog fast, and for free.

However, most people outgrow the platform relatively quickly. If you want more features and access to more design choices, you may want to look elsewhere.

This is where WordPress.com comes into play. WordPress.com is the perfect place for nearly all users coming from Blogger. The platform is easy to use and offers a great selection of attractive and mobile-friendly themes.

The benefits of making the move

Here’s what you get when you move from Blogger to WordPress.com:

An easy-to-grasp user interface that gives you access to all of the essential features in one place.

The possibility to launch not only simple blog sites but also e-commerce stores, business websites, single-page websites, or even corporate and enterprise sites.

More than 200 website designs (or themes) that install with the push of a button.

A search engine-friendly site structure that will help you rank better on Google.

Social media integration to help you make a name for yourself.

The ossibility to run your blog completely free of charge.

Robust Business and eCommerce plans that come with even more features and perks.

The steps to move from Blogger to WordPress.com

Here are the steps you’ll need to cover:

1. Export your data from Blogger

Go to your Blogger user profile. From the sidebar menu, go into Settings → Other. Click on the Backup Content button and then on Save to your computer.

This action will generate an . xml file. Save it to your desktop.

2. Build a site on WordPress.com

Go to WordPress.com and either sign up for a new website or log in to manage your existing site.

Here’s a guide on how to start a new site on WordPress.com.

3. Import from Blogger

Log in to WordPress.com, click on My Sites on the top left. From the sidebar, click on Tools and then on Import.

From the list of available platforms, click on the Start Import button next to Blogger.

Either drag and drop your . xml file onto the canvas or click to upload it by hand.

Click on the Start Import button to confirm and begin importing. The import may take a couple of seconds, but then you will be notified when it finishes.

4. Redirect the domain, or get a new one

Depending on what your domain setup is on Blogger, you might want to keep the same domain and use it on your new WordPress.com site as well. Alternatively, you can get a new domain entirely.

If you’ve had your own custom domain name, like yoursite.com , then you can connect it to WordPress.com by using a feature called Domain Mapping. Here’s how to set it up.

, then you can connect it to WordPress.com by using a feature called Domain Mapping. Here’s how to set it up. If you want to begin afresh with a new custom domain, here’s a step-by-step guide on getting one via WordPress.com.

If you want to run your blog on a free subdomain, you can do that without any additional settings needed. Your subdomain is usually chosen during signup.

Done and done!

That’s it, you’ve just learned how to move from Blogger to WordPress.com! Here’s what you can do next: